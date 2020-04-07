Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down: White House

US President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single press briefing in a White House where Trump runs much of the communications himself, stepped down on April 7.

The White House said Grisham would now become spokeswoman and chief of staff for Trump's wife Melania.

"First Lady Melania Trump is today announcing that Stephanie Grisham will be rejoining the East Wing full time as chief of staff and spokesperson," a statement said.

Grisham took up the once high profile job of White House press secretary in June last year but has been largely invisible since.

"My replacements will be announced in the coming days," she said.