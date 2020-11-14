PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump predicts coronavirus vaccine will be widely available as soon as April

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenge Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorization for Pzifer's vaccine "extremely soon."
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 07:37 am

