    After mug shot Donald Trump posts on Twitter, now X, for first time since 2021

    The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favorite bullhorn and his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol by an enraged mob of his supporters attempting to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

    AFP
    August 25, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
    Former president Donald Trump posted his police mugshot on X, the former Twitter, on Thursday after his arrest in Georgia, his first post on the platform since January 2021.

    The message signals the return of Trump to what had been his favorite bullhorn. It was his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol that saw an enraged mob of his supporters attempt to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

    The then-Twitter permanently suspended Trump after the January 6 riot, ruling he had violated the platform's policy on glorifying violence as he pressed his false claims that the election was stolen from him.

    Elon Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his own platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.

    His Thursday post features the mugshot -- Trump scowling at the camera as he posed in Fulton County jail -- and has a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

    Above the photo are the words "MUG SHOT -- AUGUST 24, 2023." Below it are the phrases "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER."

    AFP
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 07:41 am

