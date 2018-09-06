App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump poised to tax an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports

The administration could decide to begin taxing the imports equal to nearly 40 percent of all the goods China sold the United States last year after a public comment period ends Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration may be about to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods, escalating a confrontation between the world's two biggest economies and likely squeezing US companies that import everything from handbags to bicycle tires.

The administration could decide to begin taxing the imports equal to nearly 40 percent of all the goods China sold the United States last year after a public comment period ends Thursday.

The administration has already imposed tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing has punched back with tariffs on $50 billion in American goods. These US goods include soybeans and beef a direct shot at supporters of President Donald Trump in the US farm belt.

China plans to tax an additional $60 billion in US products if the Trump administration expands its hit list by $200 billion.

related news

Trump initiated the trade war to punish Beijing for what it says are China's predatory tactics to try to supplant US technological supremacy.

Those tactics, the Office of the US Trade Representative has alleged, include stealing trade secrets through computer hacking and forcing US companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

In the early rounds of the hostilities, the administration targeted Chinese industrial imports to try to spare American consumers from higher import costs. But if Trump adds the $200 billion in Chinese products to the target list, American consumers would likely feel the pinch directly. And China has vowed to hit $60 billion in US products in retaliation.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #United States #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.