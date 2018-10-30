App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump plans aggressive campaign for mid-term

Only a week is left for the November 6 mid-term elections, in which Americans would elect 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats in Congress.

US President Donald Trump and his team is leaving no stone unturned to campaign in favour of his Republican party ahead of the crucial November 6 mid-term polls which will decide the balance of powers in the Congress over next two years.

The Republican party currently has majority in both the Senate and the House and Trump and his team is leaving no stone unturned to campaign in favour of his Republican party.

Political pundits say that the opposition Democrats are all set to regain control of the House, while Republicans will retain control the Senate, where it has a wafer-thin majority of 51-49.

Given that the two chambers are going to be crucial in fulfilling his political agenda as he goes for re-election in 2020, Trump for the past several weeks has been campaigning several days a week in support of the Republican party.

In the outgoing House, Republicans have 235 seats and the Democrats have 193 seats.

Trump in recent interviews has said that his party had snatched the momentum from the Democrats till last week, when a series of package bombs were recovered addressed to the former US president Barack Obama, the former vice president Joe Biden, the former Secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Senator Kamala Harris among others.

On Saturday 11 people were shot dead in a mass shooting inside a Pittsburg synagogue. Both the developments have given the opposition Democrats an edge over the Republican.

The stakes for President Trump are extremely high since a Democratic victory in either chamber would give the party the power to open investigations into various aspects of his administration.

In the final six days, the president and his campaign committee will host 11 rallies across eight crucial States: Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio.

"President Trump is expected to discuss the booming economy, his tough stance on immigration, free market solutions for healthcare, and more," the Trump campaign said in a statement on Monday.

While in the House, Trump's goal is to retain the majority even though with a reduced margin, in the Senate aims at increasing the tally as close as possible to 60, which is the figure required to prevent filibuster.

Trump has also fielded Vice President Mike Pence and a host of surrogates to campaign for the Republican candidates and going to key districts and key states to support them.

By the time of November 6, Trump is expected to have completed 53 election rallies across 23 States.

Since Labour Day, the president has addressed 19 rallies and 11 are left on his schedule, thus making 30 rallies after Labour Day.

According to the Trump campaign, Trump has headlined 70 fundraising events since the start of his administration. This includes 28 fundraisers for national State Republican parties and 42 candidate focused fundraisers.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:02 pm

tags #Congress #Donald Trump #World News

