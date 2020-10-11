Donald Trump planned this ‘stunt’ while leaving hospital

US President Donald Trump wanted to wear a Superman t-shirt while leaving the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Trump wanted to wear a Superman t-shirt under a button-down dress shirt and reveal it "as a symbol of strength when he ripped open the top layer". according to a New York Times report.

Trump wanted to appear weak at first and then reveal the t-shirt. However, he eventually decided against pulling off the “stunt”, the report said.

Trump, who has been cleared to resume an active schedule, on October 10 addressed supporters while standing from a White House balcony.

At the gathering, Trump pointed to the teal blue t-shirt worn by his supporters. "I want to put one of them on instead of a white shirt," Trump said, as quoted by the paper.

In his first public address after hospitalisation, Trump said he is feeling well. Since his diagnosis, he has been trying to show that he is recovering quickly.

A memo by White House physician Dr Sean Conley did not specify whether Trump had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but said he is "no longer considered a transmission risk to others".

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2.

With roughly three weeks left for the US Presidential Election on November 3, Trump is pushing to resume campaigning.