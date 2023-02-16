 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump pick David Malpass surprises with early exit from World Bank

Reuters
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

Malpass, appointed by former President Donald Trump, will depart the multilateral development bank, which provides billions of dollars a year in funding for developing economies, by the end of June. His five-year term was due to end in April 2024.

World Bank President David Malpass (Image: Reuters)

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday said he would leave his post well before his term ends, months after running afoul of the White House for failing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming.

The former investment banker informed U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen of his decision on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Malpass, who survived multiple calls for his resignation last fall and was not expected to be offered a second term, gave no specific reason for the move, saying in a statement, "after a good deal of thought, I've decided to pursue new challenges."