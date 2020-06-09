App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump open to another coronavirus relief package: White House

"There are several things he wants, a payroll tax holiday was one of them, because that directly advantages low-income workers," McEnany said at a media briefing.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package in response to the coronavirus pandemic and remains in favor of a payroll tax holiday, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

"There are several things he wants, a payroll tax holiday was one of them, because that directly advantages low-income workers," McEnany said at a media briefing.

In terms of the coronavirus, she said the United States was "heading in a positive direction."

Close

McEnany said new cases of coronavirus have stabilized and many are being identified through proactive monitoring and testing for asymptomatic cases.

related news

Last month, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion (2.36 trillion pounds) economic aid bill, but Trump has promised to veto it if reaches his desk.

The U.S. economy entered recession in February as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a private economics research group said on Monday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #White House #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

COVID-19 crisis | Pakistan editor lauds UP, criticises Maharashtra over handling pandemic

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

SC order on migrants: Ensure all of them reach their homes in 15 days; consider withdrawing lockdown violation cases

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.