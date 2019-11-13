App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump 'not watching' impeachment hearing: White House spokeswoman

"He's in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He's working," Stephanie Grisham said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman said on November 13.

"He's in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He's working," Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #world

