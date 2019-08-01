App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump not behaving like a patriot: Tulsi Gabbard

Appearing on a CNN Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Gabbard – the first Hindu to ever run for the presidency of the United States – said she knew what patriotism was.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pledging to bring the "unifying spirit of love for the country", Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday night alleged that President Donald Trump was not behaving like a patriot.

"I love our country. It's why I enlisted after 9/11. I have served as a soldier for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East and serving in the Congress for almost seven years. I know what patriotism is and I've known many great patriots throughout my life," she said.

"And let me tell you this, Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot. As president, I will bring the spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful," asserted Gabbard, the four-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii.

The first ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives, Gabbard vowed that she would fight for the rights and freedom of all Americans, upholding the principles in the Constitution upon which the country was founded.

"Fighting for the justice and equality for all, fighting for every single American, regardless of race or religion as we strive towards that a more perfect union. As president, I will bring this unifying spirit of love for the country and the soldiers' values of service above self to the White House, truly leading a government of, by, and for the people,” Gabbard said.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:51 am

