Donald Trump not behaving like a patriot: Tulsi Gabbard

Pledging to bring the "unifying spirit of love for the country", Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday night alleged that President Donald Trump was not behaving like a patriot.

Appearing on a CNN Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Gabbard – the first Hindu to ever run for the presidency of the United States – said she knew what patriotism was.

"I love our country. It's why I enlisted after 9/11. I have served as a soldier for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East and serving in the Congress for almost seven years. I know what patriotism is and I've known many great patriots throughout my life," she said.

"And let me tell you this, Donald Trump is not behaving like a patriot. As president, I will bring the spirit of real patriotism to the White House, serving the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful," asserted Gabbard, the four-term Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii.

The first ever Hindu to be elected to the US House of Representatives, Gabbard vowed that she would fight for the rights and freedom of all Americans, upholding the principles in the Constitution upon which the country was founded.