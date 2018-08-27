App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump: NAFTA trade agreement with Mexico 'looking good'

US and Mexican negotiators worked over the weekend to narrow their differences.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump says the prospects are "looking good" for an agreement with Mexico that could set the stage for an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement. "A big deal looking good with Mexico!" Trump tweeted Monday morning.

US and Mexican negotiators worked over the weekend to narrow their differences. Once they reach an agreement, the third country in NAFTA  Canada  would be brought back in to finalize a revamp of the 24 year old pact.

NAFTA reduced most trade barriers between the three countries. But Trump and other critics say it encouraged U.S. manufacturers to move south of the border to exploit low-wage Mexican labor.

The Trump administration wants a higher percentage of auto production to come from within the NAFTA bloc before qualifying for duty-free status.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Mexico #United States #World News

