you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump mocks PM Modi for funding library in Afghanistan

US President referred to PM Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, wondering who would use it in that country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump on January 2 mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, suggesting it was of no use.

In his first Cabinet meeting of the year, the US President referred to PM Modi for funding a library in Afghanistan, wondering who would use it in that country.

"Why is not Russia there (in Afghanistan, fighting the Taliban)? Why isn't India there? Why isn't Pakistan there? Why are we (US) there? We are 6,000 miles away. But I don't mind. We want to help our people. We want to help other nations," Trump told reporters in response to a question during the Cabinet meeting.

The US President cited India's efforts towards peace and development in Afghanistan but alleged that the countries were not doing enough in the war-ravaged country and that they were taking advantage of the United States.

Asserting that the Afghan war costs billions of dollars to the US, Trump said, "I want people to treat us fairly". He noted that heads of countries have told him that they are involved in the peace process by "just sending some 100 or 200 soldiers".

The US President referred to his friendly terms with Prime Minister Modi, but appeared critical of a library funded by India in Afghanistan.

"I could give you an example where I get along very well with India and Prime Minister Modi. But he is constantly telling me, he built a library in Afghanistan. Library! That's like five hours of what we spend (in Afghanistan)," Trump told his cabinet colleagues.

"And he (Modi) tells me. He is very smart. We are supposed to say, oh thank you for the library. Don't know who's using it (the library) in Afghanistan. But it's one of those things. I don't like being taken advantage of," he said.

Trump drew a comparison between the expenses being borne by the US and other countries in the Afghan peace efforts.

"What other countries have done for the last long period of time is given us some soldiers and then talk about it like it's the end of the world. And we are subsidizing their military is by billions and billions and billions of dollars, many, many, many times, what those soldiers cost that country," the US President said.

Responding to a question, he said he wants India to be involved in Afghanistan.

Asked if India's role in Afghanistan was going to be security related, Trump said: "We are going to be doing something that is right. We are talking to the Taliban. We are talking to a lot of different people."

"But here's the thing, because you mentioned India. India is there. Russia is there. Russia used to be Soviet Union. Afghanistan made it Russia, because they went bankrupt fighting in Afghanistan. Russia. So you tend to look at other countries. Pakistan is there. They should be fighting. But Russia should be fighting," he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over New Delhi's decades-old role in the Afghanistan peace process, Trump said that he wants the regional countries, including India, Russia and Pakistan to fight the Taliban in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Narendra Modi #World News

