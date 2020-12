Donald Trump, Mike Pence, other top officials to be offered COVID-19 vaccine: Source

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday as part of a plan aimed at ensuring the continuity of government, a source familiar with the plans said.

Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would get the vaccine immediately, given that he has already contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered.

It was also not clear whether President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and other members of Biden’s transition team would be offered vaccinations.