App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump, Melania taken to bunker amid protests against George Floyd’s death

This happened as hundreds of protesters reportedly charged towards the White House on May 29.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

United States President Donald Trump was briefly taken to an underground bunker at the White House on the night of May 29 as protesters gathered outside, The New York Times reported.

The US president was there for less than an hour before being brought upstairs, CNN reported citing law enforcement sources. First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were also reportedly taken to the bunker.

This happened as hundreds of protesters reportedly charged towards the White House on May 29 and as Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers tried to block them.

Close

Protests have been brewing across various cities in the United State in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

related news

The US National Guard personnel have been activated in 15 states and in Washington DC, reports suggest.

(Please check back for more details)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #United States #White House #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.