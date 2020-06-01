Donald Trump, Melania taken to bunker amid protests against George Floyd’s death

United States President Donald Trump was briefly taken to an underground bunker at the White House on the night of May 29 as protesters gathered outside, The New York Times reported.

The US president was there for less than an hour before being brought upstairs, CNN reported citing law enforcement sources. First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were also reportedly taken to the bunker.

This happened as hundreds of protesters reportedly charged towards the White House on May 29 and as Secret Service and the United States Park Police officers tried to block them.

Protests have been brewing across various cities in the United State in the wake of African-American man George Floyd’s death in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

The US National Guard personnel have been activated in 15 states and in Washington DC, reports suggest.

