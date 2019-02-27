App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump meets Vietnamese president before second North Korea summit

On February 27 evening, Trump is scheduled to meet Kim Jong Un at the city’s Metropole hotel, eight months after their first summit in Singapore.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump met Vietnam’s president, Nguyen Phu Trong, in Hanoi on February 27, hours before Trump was due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for their second summit.

Trump and Trong, who is also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, met at the grand, colonial-era presidential palace. Trump was later due to have lunch with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

On February 27 evening, Trump is scheduled to meet Kim at the city’s Metropole hotel, eight months after their first summit in Singapore, to discuss efforts to get North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Donald Trump #world

