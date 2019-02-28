App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump may not go peacefully if he loses in 2020: Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, who implicated the president in federal crimes and said Trump would do anything to win, said he offered his bombshell alarm as someone who knows the president well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Donald Trump's former lawyer wrapped up hours of explosive congressional testimony Wednesday by warning that the US president may not accept a "peaceful transition of power" if he loses re-election in 2020.

Michael Cohen, who implicated the president in federal crimes and said Trump would do anything to win, said he offered his bombshell alarm as someone who knows the president well.

"Given my experience working for Mr Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power," he said in a final statement to the House Oversight and Reform Committee after hours of public testimony.

Cohen acknowledged that his blind loyalty to Trump "has cost me everything," and that the former fixer will be headed to prison in May for three years, for hush money payments and lying to Congress.

related news

"But I will not sit back and say nothing," he said as he launched his warning.

Cohen had repeatedly expressed remorse during his five-hour grilling, and painted a picture of a sprawling Trump organisation where "everybody's job (was) to protect Mr Trump."

"My loyalty to Mr Trump has cost me everything: my family's happiness, friendships, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honour, my reputation, and soon my freedom," he said.

Cohen also had a message for Trump himself: "You take responsibility for your own dirty deeds," he said.

"You don't use your power of your bully pulpit to destroy the credibility of those who speak out against you."

On his way out, Cohen briefly addressed reporters, saying he hoped his testimony "helped in order to heal America."

Trump's re-election campaign did not specifically address Cohen's claim that the president might not peacefully give up power.

But it quickly hit out at his "deceitful" testimony.

"Michael Cohen is a felon, a disbarred lawyer, and a convicted perjurer who lied to... Congress," the campaign's national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Donald Trump #Michael Cohen #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.