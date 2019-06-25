App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump looks to 'maintain his engagement' in meeting with China's Xi Jinping at G20

Trump is expected to meet Xi on the second day of the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, the official said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump considers his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan this week an opportunity to "maintain his engagement" and see where China is on their trade dispute, a senior U.S. official said.

Trump is expected to meet Xi on the second day of the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, the official said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:45 am

tags #World News

