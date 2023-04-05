 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump legal woes likely to go beyond 2024; cannot be saved by a presidential pardon, says Indian-American attorney

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Donald Trump, 76, on Tuesday, was arraigned in a criminal case in New York. He became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges.

The legal battle of former US president Donald Trump is unlikely to end soon and could go even beyond the 2024 presidential elections, a leading Indian-American attorney has said, observing that a presidential pardon also cannot be applied in this case.

Trump, 76, on Tuesday, was arraigned in a criminal case in New York. He became the first former US president to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges.

The Republican, the leading candidate from the party for the 2024 race for the White House, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in person before State Supreme Court Justice Juan M Merchan.

“It wouldn’t be unusual if this case took two years or more to try, which means by next summer of 2024 when the conventions are being held, this case will not have been tried. In fact, it may not even be tried before the election takes place (in November 2024),” Indian-American attorney from New York Ravi Batra told PTI after Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday.