App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 13, 2018 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting only if North Korea fulfills promises: White House

Last week, a South Korean delegation, led by its national security advisor, informed Trump that Kim Jon-un has invited him for a meeting. The invitation, conveyed to orally, was accepted by Trump, a decision that took the world by surprise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would go as planned if Pyongyang sticks to the promises it made, particularly regarding missiles and nuclear test, the White House said today.

Last week, a South Korean delegation, led by its national security advisor, informed Trump that Kim Jon-un has invited him for a meeting. The invitation, conveyed to orally, was accepted by Trump, a decision that took the world by surprise.

"We fully expect that it (the meeting) will (take place). The offer was made and we've accepted. North Korea made several promises and we hope that they would stick to those promises and, if so, the meeting will go on as planned," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is continuing to prepare on a number of levels for the meeting.

related news

"Most of that is an inter-administration, interagency process and I'm not going to get ahead of any of the details of the where, the when, or any of that here today," she said, responding to a series of questions on the meeting between the two leaders.

Sanders said that the maximum pressure campaign on North Korea is working.

"We know that they have responded due to that, and they have pushed this message through the South Koreans to us. We have accepted their invitation on the three promises that they made, and were going to move forward in this process," she said.

Meanwhile, in New York, US' National Security Advisor HR McMaster and US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, briefed members of the UN Security Council on developments related to North Korea.

During the meeting, McMaster and Haley urged the international community to maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime and asked Council members to devote the political will and resources necessary to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions to hold the regime accountable.

"The announcement of a meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim is a historic opportunity that holds great potential for the world," Haley said.

"While we can't say whether Kim's offer is genuine, we can say that this historic meeting would not have been possible without the international community's participation in the maximum pressure campaign, initiated by the Trump Administration, and a commitment to holding North Korea accountable through three strong UN sanctions resolutions in 2017,” she said.

tags #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #North Korea #White House

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC