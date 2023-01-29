 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump kicks off campaign with low-key events in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Jan 29, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Former U.S. President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run was off to a slow start.

"I'm more angry now, and I'm more committed now, than I ever was," Trump told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, before heading to Columbia, South Carolina, for an appearance alongside his leadership team in the state.

In contrast to the raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees that Trump often holds, Saturday's events were notably muted. In Columbia, Trump spoke to about 200 people in the state's capitol building, with Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina flanking him.

Once the undisputed center of gravity in the Republican Party, an increasing number of elected officials have expressed concerns about Trump's ability to beat Democratic President Joe Biden, if he decides to run again as is widely expected.