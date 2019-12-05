App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over her withdrawal from presidential race

The 55-year-old Democratic White House hopeful announced on Tuesday that she is withdrawing from the crowded presidential race, citing financial woes to sustain her campaign.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Kamala Harris, a fierce critic of Donald Trump, has told the US president that she will see him at his impeachment trial after he mocked the Indian-origin Senator for abruptly withdrawing from the 2020 presidential race.

The 55-year-old Democratic White House hopeful announced on Tuesday that she is withdrawing from the crowded presidential race, citing financial woes to sustain her campaign.

"I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," she said in a post on online publishing platform Medium.

Harris, once seen as a rising star within the Democratic Party, could not cement her position in the top tier of candidates alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. President Trump, a Republican, has announced that he would seek re-election next year.

Reacting to her abrupt withdrawal, President Trump, now in the UK to attend the NATO Summit, tweeted, "Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!"

Not to be outdone, the California Senator replied, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial."

The Opposition Democrats are gunning for President Trump's impeachment and removal from office.

The Democrats say they have overwhelming evidence for impeaching Trump for misconduct in office since he placed personal political interests "above the national interests of the United States".

The Democrats-led House Intelligence Committee, spearheading the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday said President Trump undermined US national security by trying to "solicit foreign interference" from Ukraine to help his 2020 re-election bid.

But Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and has described the ongoing Democrats-led impeachment inquiry as a witch-hunt.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 08:03 am

tags #Donald Trump #Kamala Harris #World News

