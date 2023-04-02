 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump isn't first ex-president to face legal trouble

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

The first president without government or military experience. The first to be impeached twice. The first to aggressively challenge the certification of his successor.

Donald Trump has made history so many times.

Now, he adds another: Even as he hopes to return to the White House in 2025, he is the first former president to be indicted.

The latest line crossed by Trump challenges again the aura of the American presidency, nurtured in the infallibility of George Washington but made human over and over, through scandals born of greed and the abuse of power, corruption and naivete, sex and lies about sex.