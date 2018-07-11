App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump is world's most-followed leader on Twitter: Where does PM Modi rank?

Take a look at how many people follow the world's most popular leaders on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
World leaders often have a huge following on Twitter. A study called 'Twiplomacy' by Burson Cohn and Wolfe (BCW) has ranked world leaders according to the number of Twitter followers. (Image: Reuters)
No 10 | Indonesian president Joko Widodo | Twitter handle: @Jokowi | 10.3 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Rania Al Abdullah, Queen consort of Jordan | @QueenRania | 10.9 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj | @SushmaSwaraj | 11.8 million followers (Image:  Reuters)
No 7 | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | @RT_Erdogan | 13.2 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | The US Presidency's official account | @WhiteHouse | 17.4 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | US President Donald Trump's official account | @POTUS | 23.6 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official account | @PMOIndia | 26.7 million followers (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal account | @NarendraModi | 43.4 miilion followers (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Pope Francis | @Pontifex | 47 million followers across nine accounts in different languages (Image: Reuters)
No. 1 | US President Donald Trump's personal account | @realDonaldTrump | 53.4 million followers (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 12:45 pm

