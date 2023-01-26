 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Jan 26, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump ’s personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.

“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” wrote Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global affairs.

Clegg added that when there is a “clear risk” to real-world harm, Meta will intervene.