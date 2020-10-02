Donald Trump is at high risk of hospitalisation due to COVID-19, according to CDC data

File image of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 2, and will be quarantining themselves in their residence at the White House.

Trump, who is 74, is at a high risk of hospitalisation due to COVID-19. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the rate of hospitalisation of individuals in the 65-74 age bracket is five times higher when compared with 18-29 year olds, and it further increases to eight times in the next age bracket.

Age can also increase the severity of the disease, and likelihood of death. Eight out of 10 COVID-related deaths recorded in the US are among adults aged 65 years and older, according to the CDC.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Trump's physician Sean Conley said.

"Rest assured, I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Conley added.

Doctors have cautioned that Trump's age and weight are risk factors for COVID-related complications, in a report by The Guardian.

"There are other risk factors and co-morbidities such as whether you are a heavy smoker, have diabetes, or have heart disease. The key risk factors for Trump that we know about are his age and the fact he's overweight, and they'd be high-risk factors." Dr Barry Dixon, a physician from Melbourne told the publication.

