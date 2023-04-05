 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump indictment on hush money charges brings few new facts

Reuters
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

The long-awaited charges against Donald Trump centering on hush money payments to suppress damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election revealed few new details about a case that prosecutors have probed on-and-off for five years.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday that Trump made false records in his family real estate company's books to conceal that he reimbursed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment before the 2016 election to a woman who says she had an affair with him.

The case marks the first time a former president has been criminally charged, and Trump's ongoing campaign to retake the presidency in 2024 has heaped additional scrutiny onto the case. Trump and his Republican allies claim the prosecution is politically motivated.

Legal experts not involved with the case underscored that its ultimate strength will likely hinge on evidence that has not yet been made public.