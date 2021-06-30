Donald Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies

Former President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on President Joe Biden over the rise in migrants caught entering the United States.

The trip with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of border wall near Weslaco at the southern tip of Texas is the second public appearance this week by the Republican Trump, who lost to Biden, a Democrat, in a November election.

Trump pilloried Biden at an Ohio rally on Saturday, his first such event since leaving the White House, accusing him of having "dismantled America's border defenses and incited a flood of illegal migrants like this country has never seen."

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse Since taking office five months ago, Biden has reversed many of Trump's restrictive policies and pledged a more humane system. He halted construction of Trump's signature border wall and ended a program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico pending resolution of their US asylum cases.

Under Biden, arrests at the southwest border have risen to the highest monthly levels in two decades, an increase Republicans have blamed on more welcoming policies.

Although Republicans have signaled that immigration will be a focal point of their campaign to retake control of Congress next year, Reuters/Ipsos polling of 4,420 adults suggests their attacks are having little effect.

About 10% of adults ranked immigration as the nation’s top priority in a June 11-17 poll, down 5 points from a similar survey in April. Among Republicans, 19% listed immigration as a top priority, down 10 points from April.

Americans' approval of Biden’s handling of border issues is nearly unchanged over the past few months, with 47% saying they disapproved of his leadership on immigration, while 40% said they approved.

Biden officials say poverty, crime, corruption and the effects of climate change have driven migrants north from parts of Central America and defend the administration's approach to the border.