Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump has responsibility towards media: UN rights boss

How the media is portrayed and that his remarks could have a knock-on effect that make the situation for journalists more difficult in other countries.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The UN rights chief said on Monday that US President Donald Trump bears "a heavy responsibility" for how the media is portrayed and that his remarks could have a knock-on effect that make the situation for journalists more difficult in other countries.

"To label the press in this way is very worrisome," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said in an interview before his four year term ends.

"Because it also has a demonstration effect, other leaders in authoritarian settings will do same thing. We've seen now how they mimic President Trump and so what could already be a difficult situation in other countries becomes even more difficult for the press to operate and for journalists to uncover stories and for lawyers to do their work and for human rights defenders to do their work," Zeid said.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:06 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News #Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein

