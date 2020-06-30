App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump has no problem with masks, believes it's a personal choice: Kayleigh McEnany

"Its his choice to wear a mask. It's the personal choice of any individual as to whether to wear a mask or not," McEnany said, when asked about a new mandate to wear masks in Jacksonville, Florida, where part of the Republican nominating convention will be held.

Reuters

President Donald Trump believes the decision to wear a mask to help prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus, currently infecting record numbers of people in many places in the United States, is personal, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

"He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety. But he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests."

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:30 am

