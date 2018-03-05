Donald Trump hails Xi Jinping for abolishing term limit

Praising his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for moving to abolish limits on his term in office, US President Donald Trump today suggested his country might try the same someday, a media report said.

Trump said this during a close-door meeting with top Republican fundraisers and supporters, according to CNN, which obtained a copy of his remarks.

"He's (Xi) now president for life. President for life. No, he's great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot someday," Trump said.

According to CNN, Trump's address to his fund raisers and supporters was full of jokes and was delivered in a lighthearted manner.

His remarks, likely made in jest, come days after the ruling Communist Party of China said it would abolish term limits on the presidency thus paving the way for Xi to possibly remain president for life.

In the US, a president can serve for a maximum of two four-year terms.

In his remarks, Trump decried the current electoral system which he had repeatedly slammed as being "rigged" in the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I'm telling you, it's a rigged system folks," Trump said.

"I've been saying that for a long time. It's a rigged system. And we don't have the right people in there yet. We have a lot of great people, but certain things, we don't have the right people," he was quoted as saying.