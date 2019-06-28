Donald Trump hails 'very, very good relationship' in talks with Vladimir Putin

"It's a great honour to be with President Putin," said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July.
US President Donald Trump on June 28 hailed his "very, very good relationship" with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:33 am