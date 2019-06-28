App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump hails 'very, very good relationship' in talks with Vladimir Putin

"It's a great honour to be with President Putin," said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on June 28 hailed his "very, very good relationship" with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

"It's a great honour to be with President Putin," said Trump, who last held face-to-face talks with the Russian leader in Helsinki in July.

"We have a very, very good relationship," Trump said.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:33 am

tags #G20 summit #Politics #Russia #US #world

