you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump hails "exciting" agreements by North Korea's Kim Jong Un

"In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing," Trump added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump welcomed developments on Wednesday at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as "very exciting".

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," Trump said on Twitter, referring to agreements the North Korean leader made in talks with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in.

"In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing," Trump added.

Referring to the repatriation of remains of US service people killed in the Korean War, which Kim and Moon also discussed, Trump said:

"Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!"
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:37 pm

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #United States #World News

