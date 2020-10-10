Donald Trump gives details of COVID-19 recovery, says he is 'medication free'

US President Donald Trump, who had been diagnosed last week with COVID-19, said he was no longer taking any medication and was feeling "really, really strong".

In his first on-camera interview after the diagnosis, Trump spoke to Fox News about his ongoing recovery from COVID-19.

When he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 2, Trump said he "didn't feel very vital" and "didn't feel like the president of the United States should feel."

It was unclear when the interview, which Fox News' Tucker Carlson said was filmed by a White House camera crew, was taped.

Trump's doctors had previously said they have given him an aggressive cocktail of therapeutic drugs including the steroid dexamethasone, usually associated with serious COVID-19 cases.

Trump said he did not experience difficulty breathing, and a CT scan of his lungs was conducted at the hospital.

"They wanted to keep me for observation," Trump told Fox News "You know, they wanted to be sure it was good. But...I was there for, I guess, three-and-a-half days. They wanted to keep me. I wanted to leave after the first day. I really felt I was in not bad shape. After the first day, I think I would have been in much worse shape had I not taken this (Regeneron) medication."

Trump said he was tested for the novel coronavirus on October 9, but did not know the exact results yet. He said he was "either the bottom of the scale or free" of the virus. He said he could be tested again on October 10.

Trump also said he was willing to donate plasma if asked.

The second presidential debate between Trump and Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15, has been cancelled after the former's campaign declined to a virtual debate.

(With inputs from AFP)