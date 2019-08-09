Donald Trump gets letter from Kim Jong-un, says more talks likely

Trump described the letter as "great" and said it was hand-delivered to him on August 8.
President Donald Trump said that he has received a three-page personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump said he expects there will be more talks aimed at resolving the standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.
Trump on August 9 described the letter as "great" and said it was hand-delivered to him on August 8.
North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests recently, which Trump said were all short-range missiles. Trump said Kim wrote that he was upset about ongoing US-South Korea military exercises, which North Korea sees as a threat.The president spoke before leaving the White House for fundraisers and his club in Bedminster.