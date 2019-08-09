App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump gets letter from Kim Jong-un, says more talks likely

Trump described the letter as "great" and said it was hand-delivered to him on August 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said that he has received a three-page personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump said he expects there will be more talks aimed at resolving the standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Trump on August 9 described the letter as "great" and said it was hand-delivered to him on August 8.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests recently, which Trump said were all short-range missiles. Trump said Kim wrote that he was upset about ongoing US-South Korea military exercises, which North Korea sees as a threat.

The president spoke before leaving the White House for fundraisers and his club in Bedminster.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Kim Jong Un #World News

