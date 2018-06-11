App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing': Angela Merkel

"It's hard, it's depressing this time, but that's not the end" of the Group of Seven, she said in a rare one-on-one interview with ARD public television.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump's revocation of support for a joint communique with other leaders at the G7 summit was "sobering and a little depressing," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 10:01 am

