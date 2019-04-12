App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit

A third summit would follow on Trump's historic breakthrough last year, when he met Kim in Singapore, and a follow-up this February in Hanoi that ended without progress in getting North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering a potential third nuclear summit with North Korea's leader. "We will be discussing that and potential meetings, further meetings with North Korea and Kim Jong Un," Trump said in the Oval Office at the start of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A third summit would follow on Trump's historic breakthrough last year, when he met Kim in Singapore, and a follow-up this February in Hanoi that ended without progress in getting North Korea to give up nuclear weapons.

Both Trump and Moon are heavily invested in bringing North Korea out of the cold. But the unsuccessful summit in Vietnam was a setback for the two allies that has yet to be resolved.

At the White House, Trump insisted that a peaceful resolution of the North Korea standoff remains within reach, and that he continues to place considerable hope in his personal brand of diplomacy.

related news

"I enjoy the summits, I enjoy being with the chairman," he said.

Kim is "a person I've gotten to know very well, and respect and hopefully, and I really believe over a period of time, a lot of tremendous things will happen. I think North Korea has a tremendous potential," Trump said.

The Vietnam summit ended without Trump being able to extract major concessions from Kim on the country's nuclear arsenal or Kim getting the reduction he wanted in heavy economic sanctions brought to pressure him into cooperating.

Despite the sanctions, Trump said Thursday that he supports unspecified South Korean moves to bring humanitarian relief.

"We are discussing certain humanitarian things right now. I'm OK with that, to be honest," he said.

Although the broader sanctions should "remain in place," he said he opposes any further tightening and noted that he had stopped planned new measures.

There was "the option of significantly increasing them..., but I didn't want to do that," he said.

Trump has emerged as an unlikely peacemaker in the Korean peninsula, reversing his initially bellicose approach with a determined effort to put Washington and Pyongyang on a historic path to reconciliation.

But the Hanoi meeting was a letdown. The two leaders cut their talks short, skipping a scheduled final lunch and the expected issuing of a joint statement.

In Washington, that outcome brought Trump praise from Republican legislators who'd worried he would give too much away in pursuit of big headlines.

Trump continues to face criticism that he is out of his depth in talks with Kim, and that sitting down with the dictator has yet to bring much benefit.

But he insists that while he retains an unusually good personal relationship with Kim, he will maintain a tough negotiating line.

"Sometimes, you have to walk," Trump said, slipping into his real estate dealer's lingo, after the Hanoi meeting.

For Moon, the aftermath has been even more complicated.

In his talks with Trump, he insisted that the summits have produced important results, especially "the dramatic, significant reduction of military tension on the Korean peninsula."

"In this sense, I believe that the Hanoi summit is not actually -- was not a source of disappointment, but it is actually the part of a bigger process that will lead us to a bigger agreement."

But Moon has staked his presidency on concrete engagement with isolated North Korea, pushing for a resumption of South Korean tourism to the North's Mount Kumgang and operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex, where companies from the South used to be staffed by workers from the North.

Plans to unveil details of such projects on March 1, right after the Hanoi summit, had to be shelved and he is under pressure from opponents on the right. One lawmaker branded him the North Korean's "top spokesman." Kim himself has used the impasse to speak out against international sanctions and warn in colorful, defiant terms that his country will not bow to pressure.

The state-led economy will "deal a telling blow to the hostile forces who go with bloodshot eyes miscalculating that sanctions can bring the DPRK to its knees," a state media report quoted him as saying on Thursday, using the acronym for the North's official name.

Shortly after the Hanoi summit, a series of satellite images emerged suggesting increased activity at the North's Sohae rocket site, triggering international alarm that the nuclear-armed state might be preparing a long-range or space launch.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces schedule wrap in Chulbul Pandey style

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu star in Che ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a ‘first class’ time in J ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

International Pet Day: Hardik Pandya celebrates with his dogs Bentley ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Vada in a big bowl of sambar! Anand Mahindra gives the black hole a de ...

First Black Hole to be Photographed Named 'Powehi' by Hawaiian Univers ...

Over 150 Veterans, Including 8 Service Chiefs, Write to President Agai ...

PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having ...

New Zealand Man Admits to Abusing Muslims at Christchurch Mosque, But ...

IPL Points Table 2019 | RR vs CSK: Chennai Stay on Top After Dramatic ...

Huge Spike in Political Content on Social Media Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

New 'Avengers Endgame' Teaser Shows Superheroes Will Split Up into Tea ...

Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food ...

News18 Daybreak | Lok Sabha Polls off to a Rocky Start and Other Stori ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC bans Namo TV from airing political conten ...

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing names mar round one

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower ahead of inflat ...

Asian shares tread water amid mixed growth signals

Top brokerage calls for April 12: Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on Aven ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 12

Lok Sabha Election Phase 1: Assam sees turnout of 67.4%; Narendra Modi ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Cologne Boxing World Cup: Pinki Rani, Sakshi assure India of two more ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.