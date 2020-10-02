Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump tested for COVID-19, in quarantine after top aide tests positive

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been tested for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of the United States President’s top aides, tested positive for the disease.

Hicks, a top adviser to Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms. Hicks is known to regularly travel with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, had accompanied him to Ohio for the US presidential debate.

In a tweet, Trump said, “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Hicks returned to the White House earlier this year after a stint in the private sector. She had previously served as Trump’s communications director and as a spokeswoman for his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has come under sharp criticism over his response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than two lakh deaths in the United States alone. The president has touted his management of the crisis.

Despite health professionals saying that mask-wearing is one of the most important things people can do to help prevent the spread of the virus, Trump and his staff regularly do not wear them. The president has even denigrated people who wear them regularly.

Reports suggest that Trump, his family and his aides regularly get tested for COVID-19, as a precautionary measure.