App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump on September 10 fired his national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted that he told Bolton on September 9 night that his services were no longer needed at the White House.

Trump said that Bolton submitted his resignation on the morning of September 10.

Close

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."

related news

Bolton was Trump's third national security adviser. According to reports, Bolton and Trump differed on their policies regarding Venezuela, North Korea and Afghanistan.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 09:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.