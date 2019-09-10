Donald Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

US President Donald Trump on September 10 fired his national security adviser John Bolton.



I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 September 2019

Trump tweeted that he told Bolton on September 9 night that his services were no longer needed at the White House.

Trump said that Bolton submitted his resignation on the morning of September 10.

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."