Donald Trump failed to disclose gifts worth $250,000, including $47,000 from Indian leaders

Mar 21, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump has failed to disclose gifts worth USD 250,000 given to the First Family by foreign leaders which included USD 47,000 worth of gifts by Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, a partisan democratic Congressional committee have alleged in a report.

The report is titled "Saudi Swords, Indian Jewelry, and a Larger-than-Life Salvadoran Portrait of Donald Trump: The Trump administration's Failure to Disclose Major Foreign Gifts."

The report presents preliminary findings from Committee Democrats' ongoing investigation into former President Trump's failure to disclose gifts from foreign government officials while in office, as required by the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act. Trump, a Republican, served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

"Committee Democrats are committed to determining the final whereabouts of these missing big-ticket gifts such as golf clubs, the larger-than-life custom portrait of Donald Trump from El Salvador, and other potential unreported items and whether they may have been used to influence the president in his conduct of US foreign policy," said Congressman Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.