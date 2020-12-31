MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Donald Trump extends visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their nationals

Trump had issued a memorandum in this regard on April 10 which empowered the secretary of state and the homeland security secretary to deny visas to countries refusing to accept their citizens who violated American laws.

PTI
December 31, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

President Donald Trump has extended visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their citizens who violated laws in the United States. The visa sanctions on such countries were set to expire on December 31.

Trump had issued a memorandum in this regard on April 10 which empowered the secretary of state and the homeland security secretary to deny visas to countries refusing to accept their citizens who violated American laws.

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing public health risk it poses to Americans, Trump said in a memorandum issued on Wednesday that his April 10 memorandum shall continue in force until terminated by the president.

According to the April 10 memorandum, the secretary of state is authorised to "initiate a plan to impose the visa sanctions" if the Homeland Security Department determines a country not accepting returnees is delaying or impeding operations "necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic.
PTI
TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 31, 2020 08:57 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Centre asks states to follow SOPs as new COVID-19 strain spreads; US nurse tests positive after getting the vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.