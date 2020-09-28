172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-ex-campaign-boss-hospitalised-amid-threat-to-harm-self-5893971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: AP

Donald Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalised amid threat to harm self

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police department confirmed in a statement that a man identified as Parscale was detained after they received a report from his wife.

AP
Donald Trump, President of the United States | “Voters will decide on Election Day whether Trump’s use of power will be a cautionary tale or a preview of more to come,” said Brian Bennett, TIME’s White house correspondent. (Image: AP/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump, President of the United States | “Voters will decide on Election Day whether Trump’s use of power will be a cautionary tale or a preview of more to come,” said Brian Bennett, TIME’s White house correspondent. (Image: AP/Evan Vucci)

Bradley Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself, ABC News reported.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, police department confirmed in a statement that a man identified as Parscale was detained after they received a report from his wife.

"Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home," the department said in a statement. They did not directly identify him as Trump's former campaign manager, but a property deed identifies the co-owner of the property as Candice Parscale, the same name as the wife of the former campaign manager.

Close

On the scene, police spoke with Parscale's wife, who advised them her husband "was armed, had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself," the statement said.

Parscale was demoted from leading Trump's re-election bid in July, after the president was lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. He drew blame internally for a botched Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally in June that drew an underwhelming crowd, and led to a subsequent coronavirus outbreak.

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible," said Tim Murtagh, a Trump campaign spokesman, in a statement, without specifically confirming the incident.
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.