you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron to meet press together in France today

The session will take place in Biarritz at 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT), following the G7 closing session, the White House said in its daily press schedule for Monday. It gave no further details.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, the White House said on Sunday.

Trump, a turbulent presence at last year's G7 gathering, insisted on Sunday he was getting along well with other leaders of a group that includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

But rifts emerged on issues from his intensifying trade war with China to the nuclear ambitions of both Iran and North Korea, and the question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should be readmitted to the group.

Iran's foreign minister paid a visit to the summit Sunday, in what a White House official called "a surprise."

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:45 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.