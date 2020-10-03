172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|donald-trump-doing-well-undergoing-remdesivir-therapy-white-house-doctor-5917451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump doing well, undergoing Remdesivir therapy: White House doctor

The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir earlier this year after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients who were hospitalised with the coronavirus.

PTI
File image of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
File image of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

US President Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, is undergoing Remdesivir therapy and is "doing well", the White House physician has said.

The Trump administration had issued an emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir earlier this year after the drug showed moderate effectiveness in improving outcomes for patients who were hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Trump, 74, was flown to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC, on Friday.

Close

White House physician Sean Conley said medical specialists have recommended Remdesivir therapy to treat the president's COVID-19 infection.

"This evening, I am happy to report that the President is doing well, Conley said in a health bulletin on Friday night, the first after the president was moved to the military hospital as a precautionary measure.

He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably, he said.

Conley, in a White House memorandum, said he recommended Trump be moved to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre for further monitoring.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. While the president was taken to the military hospital, the First Lady stayed back at the White House.
First Published on Oct 3, 2020 11:19 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.