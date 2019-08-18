App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump discusses China's 'wrongful detention' of Canadian citizens in call with PM Trudeau

Relations between China and Canada took a hit last December after Vancouver police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, on a U.S. arrest warrant.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday and discussed "the wrongful detention" of two Canadian citizens by China, a White House spokesman said.

After Meng‘s arrest, China detained two Canadians, accusing them of involvement in stealing state secrets.

No additional details were immediately available on what was discussed between the two leaders.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 09:00 am

