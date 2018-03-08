Donald Trump denies porn star affair allegation: White House

"The president has denied the allegations against him," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.
US President Donald Trump denies allegations he had an affair with a porn star more than a decade ago and paid for her silence, the White House said.
"The president has denied the allegations against him," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters."The president has addressed these directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true," Sanders said. "Anything beyond that I would refer you to the president's outside counsel.