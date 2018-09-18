Donald Trump cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Mike Pompeo

The Trump administration slashed its annual cap on refugee acceptances Monday for the second year in a row, saying it would take only a maximum 30,000 in the fiscal year to come.

That was down from a 45,000 limit in the year that ends on September 30 -- but higher than the actual number of refugees resettled in the past year, estimated at below 21,000.

"The improved refugee policy of this administration serves the national interest of the United States, and expands our ability to help those in need all around the world," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We are and continue to be the most generous nation in the world."