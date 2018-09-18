App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump cuts refugee admissions to 30,000 for 2019: Mike Pompeo

That was down from a 45,000 limit in the year that ends on September 30 -- but higher than the actual number of refugees resettled in the past year, estimated at below 21,000.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration slashed its annual cap on refugee acceptances Monday for the second year in a row, saying it would take only a maximum 30,000 in the fiscal year to come.

That was down from a 45,000 limit in the year that ends on September 30 -- but higher than the actual number of refugees resettled in the past year, estimated at below 21,000.

"The improved refugee policy of this administration serves the national interest of the United States, and expands our ability to help those in need all around the world," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We are and continue to be the most generous nation in the world."
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Donald Trump #Mike Pompeo #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.