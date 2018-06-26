App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump could be one of the greatest presidents in history: David Lynch

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Veteran filmmaker David Lynch believes Donald Trump may go down in history as one of the greatest presidents as he has caused a disruption in politics.

In the interview with the Guardian, the filmmaker, known for classics such as "Mulholland Drive", "Twin Peaks" and "Blue Velvet", said he was not really a political person and had voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary.

"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way,"Lynch said in the interview.

"Our so-called leaders can't take the country forward, can't get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this."

Trump tweeted a link to the Lynch's interview and later addressed it in a rally where he joked that the filmmaker's career maybe over in Hollywood, which has been largely critical of him.

In the rally, which was in support of South Carolina governor Henry McMaster ahead of a runoff election, Trump had a print-out of the article and said plenty of people in Hollywood had voted for him.

But he mixed up the names and said, "David Lynch could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history. Of course, there goes his career, right, in Hollywood.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #David Lynch #Donald Trump #World News

