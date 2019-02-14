Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump considers 60-day extension for China tariffs deadline: Report

A trade delegation led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began high-level talks with Chinese counterparts, led by Vice Premier Liu He, on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension of the March 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Trump was considering the extension so as to give two-way talks more time, Bloomberg added.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 09:42 am

tags #World News

