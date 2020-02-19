App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump considering travel to Tokyo for Summer Olympics

Trump was asked about the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin on July 24, during a meeting with officials involved in the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is considering a visit to Japan this summer for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a trip that would take him off the campaign trail as he seeks re-election.

Trump was asked about the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin on July 24, during a meeting with officials involved in the Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

Trump said he was invited by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Close

"We'll make that determination. We haven't made it yet. We might. We're going to try if we can," he said.

related news

Trump is to travel to India next week but is believed to have a limited schedule of foreign travel this year as he seeks a second four-year term in the Nov. 3 election.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:10 am

tags #Donald Trump #Summer Olympics #Tokyo #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.