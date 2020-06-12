App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump considering suspending H-1B, other visas: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed administration officials that the proposed suspension could extend into the government's new fiscal year beginning October 1, when many new visas are issued.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed administration officials that the proposed suspension could extend into the government's new fiscal year beginning October 1, when many new visas are issued.

“That could bar any new H-1B holder outside the country from coming to work until the suspension is lifted, though visa holders already in the country are unlikely to be affected,” the daily reported.

Close

H-1B is the most coveted foreign work visas for technology professionals from India.

related news

Such a decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House, however, said that no final decision has been made and the administration is considering various proposals.

“The administration is currently evaluating a wide range of options, formulated by career experts, to protect American workers and job seekers especially disadvantaged and underserved citizens — but no decisions of any kind have been made,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

In addition to the H-1B visas, the suspension could apply to the H-2B visa for short-term seasonal workers, the J-1 visa for short-term workers including camp counselors and au pairs and the L-1 visa for internal company transfers, the financial daily reported.

Meanwhile, the US Chambers of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue on Thursday wrote a letter to Trump, expressing concern over his reported move on temporary work visas.

“As the economy rebounds, American businesses will need assurances that they can meet all their workforce needs. To that end, it is crucial that they have access to talent both domestically and from around the world,” Donohue wrote in a letter to Trump.

According to The Hill newspaper, Donohue said that American businesses need L-1 visa holders, who have a work visa valid for a relatively short amount of time, for necessary expertise.

He noted the importance of H-1B visa holders, who have a work visa valid for multiple years, for various industries, including technology, accounting and manufacturers, the newspaper said.

“Policies that would, for example, impose wide-ranging bans on the entry of nonimmigrant workers or impose burdensome new regulatory requirements on businesses that employ foreign nationals would undermine that access to talent and in the process, undercut our economy's ability to grow and create jobs,” Donohue added.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Donald Trump #H-1B visa #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Airlines heave sigh of relief as domestic travel demand picks up despite COVID scare: Report

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 22,000

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 12: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.